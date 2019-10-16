Senior Health Insurance Information Providers will partner with the Pointe Coupee Council on Aging for events at four locations in November to help counsel Medicare extra beneficiaries.
The programs will seek extra help for Medicare services and benefits, and to enroll Medicare-eligible clients into the Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) program.
The forum will also offer help for enrollment in the Medicare Savings Plan (MSP) and Medicare Part D (Prescription Drug Plan).
Here is a list of scheduled events throughout Pointe Coupee Parish:
--Lakeland COA Site, 12841 La. 416, Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m., phone (225) 627-5784.
--Morganza Site, 752A South La. 3050, Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m., phone (225) 694-244.
--New Roads Site, 177 Dural Dr., Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m., phone (225) 638-7503.
--Innis Site, 8874 La. 418, Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m., (225) 492-2366.