NEW ROADS – The eastward path Tropical Storm Cristobal took Sunday spared Pointe Coupee from heavy rainfall, but it gave parish officials a test run on hurricane preparation during a pandemic.
Cristobal’s landfall brought the parish less than 2 inches of rain – a far cry from the forecasts that called for upwards of 10 inches.
“We dodged the bullet, so to speak,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
No emergency shelters opened during the storm, but Thibaut worked with Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, to coordinate facilities conducive to the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans are in place to separate shelters into those for COVID-19 patients and those with no symptoms.
“We had all of that in place in the event we needed it,” Thibaut said. “We have a long hurricane season left, so it’s good to have plans.”
The New Orleans area sustained minor flooding during the storm, but Cristobal otherwise spared Louisiana, as a whole.
The preparation gave state officials a game plan to follow for a potentially busy season, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.
“This was a good test on hurricane response and preparation, and this includes all coordination with our partners with GOHSEP, as well as nursing home needs, and whether our current level of preparation and staffing needs upgrading,” he said. “This was only Week 1 it’s predicted to be a busy hurricane season with lot of activity throughout.”
Edwards suggested residents log on to www.getagameplan.org for a comprehensive checklist on hurricane preparation.