Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests October 21- 27, 2020
Brandon Williams, 35, 8621 Pecan Drive West, New Roads, La., Resisting an Officer by Flight; Bench Warrant Failure to Appear for Probation Revocation (Theft under $1000) $10,876.17 Bond.
Mark Matthews Jr., 30, 8621 Pennsylvania Street, New Roads, La., Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, $500,000 Bond.
Duane P. Warr, 48, 5577 Rue Dubois Road, Jarreau, La., Aggravated Assault with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm or Dangerous Weapon on School Property, at School Function or Firearm Free Zone $75,000 Bond.
Blume W. Mayberry, 32, 643 Jacks Road, Hessmer, La., Domestic Abuse Battery, 10,000 Bond.
Jesse Boose III, 34, 3109 Allcut, Alexandria, La., Aggravated Flight from an Officer, 30,000 Bond.
Brendan C. O’Brien, 18, 9093 Airport Road, St. Francisville, La., Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, 5,000 Bond.
Dequan Johnson, 20, 1316 St. Ann Street, New Roads, La., Remain on Forb Place or Entry, Battery on a Police Officer, $15,000 Bond.
Leonard D. Watson, 29, 6678 Sumerall Street, Baton Rouge, La., Burglary of Inhabited Dwelling, No bond set yet.
Rickeiah Bajoie, 18, 7732 Lance Street, Ventress La., Flony Theft, No Bond set yet.
Jesse D. Kelley, 41, 8600 Chauvin Lane, Livonia, La., Fugitive for West Baton Rouge.