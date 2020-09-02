Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests August 26- September 1, 2020
Samuel Floyd, 27, 710 St. Jude Street, New Roads, La., Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of a Firearm, Bench Warrant (failure to appear for arraignment on Simple Assault) $32,500 Bond
Todd Thibodaux, 55, 3640 Oakland Road, Lakeland, La., Battery of a Dating Partner
Chalse Hoffman Brue, 32, 9030 Delta Place Road, New Roads, La., Simple Battery; 3 counts Issuing Worthless Checks; Issuing Worthless checks; 2 counts Theft of Utilities; Bench Warrant (failure to appear for arraignment on No seatbelt and driving under suspension) $5,500 Bond
Nigel Gremelsbacker, 20, 5814 Misty Lane, Jarreau, La., Fugitive from WBR for Simple Arson and Aggravated Arson