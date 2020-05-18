One additional case brought Pointe Coupee Parish's confirmed total to 169, while the death toll has reached 20, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Monday.
The test numbers have increased to more than 1,100 – 974 commercial screenings and 166 state tests. The state totals reached 34, 709, -- and increase of 267 from Sunday, while the death toll was 2,440, up 15 from Sunday.
The case totals were based on findings from more than 267,000 tests – 12,204 from the state lab and 257,544 by commercial labs.
The number of hospitalizations and use of ventilators continues to drop. The total number of COVID-19 patients dropped to 1,031 while the count on ventilator use is 118.
The death of an 85-year-old marked Pointe Coupee’s 20th casualty related to COVID-19, the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.
The white female died at Lakeview Manor, where she had been a resident, according to Ty Chaney, chief investigator for Coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman. It marked the first death reported at Lakeview and the second of a resident from the facility.
Fourteen Pointe Coupee Healthcare residents died from symptoms related to COVID-19, while three died at the facility.
Eight of the victims died at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, along with six from Pointe Coupee General and four from Pointe Coupee Health Care. One death occurred at Rapides Parish General Hospital in Alexandria.
Eighteen of the deaths involved residents 68 or older. The other two were 37 and 59, according to the coroner’s office.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,056 cases, 216 deaths.
Ascension: 745 cases, 48 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 527 cases, 38 deaths.
Livingston: 350 cases, 25 deaths.
St. Martin: 278 cases, 22 deaths.
St. Landry: 235 cases, 51 deaths.
East Feliciana: 177 cases, 23 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 148 cases, 30deaths
Avoyelles: 93 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 188 cases, eight deaths.
St. Helena: 41 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,509 cases, 430 deaths.
Orleans: 6,822 cases, 495 deaths.
Caddo: 1,898 cases, 155 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,544 cases, 147 deaths
Ouachita: 956 cases, 31 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 830 cases, 77 deaths
Lafourche: 744 cases, 60 deaths
Terrebonne: 590 cases, 43 deaths
Lafayette: 541 cases, 23 deaths.
Calcasieu: 507 cases, 40 deaths.
Rapides: 417 cases, 13 deaths.