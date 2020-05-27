BATON ROUGE -- The Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus case total reached 189 and the death toll increased to 24, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Wednesday.
The cases in Pointe Coupee were based on results from 1,448 tests – 1,258 from commercial labs and 190 from the state.
Across Louisiana, the total of reported cases reached 38,497, along with 2,617 reported deaths. The case total was culled from more than 347,600 tests – 329,730 from the commercial sites and 17,917 from the state lab.
The numbers COVID-19 patients dropped to 798, with only 100 on ventilators.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,145 cases, 233 deaths.
Ascension: 805 cases, 55 deaths.
Iberville: 559 cases, 40 deaths.
Livingston: 403 cases, 27 deaths.
St. Martin: 292 cases, 22 deaths.
St. Landry: 252 cases, 53 deaths.
East Feliciana: 191 cases, 28 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 158 cases, 30 deaths
Avoyelles: 117 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 205 cases, 12 deaths.
St. Helena: 51 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,394 cases, 438 deaths.
Orleans: 7,045 cases, 506 deaths.
Caddo: 2,427 cases, 178 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,477 cases, 141 deaths
Ouachita: 1,150 cases, 37 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 849 cases, 78 deaths
Lafourche: 781 cases, 71 deaths
Terrebonne: 647 cases, 48 deaths
Lafayette: 689 cases, 24 deaths.
Calcasieu: 581 cases, 44 deaths.
Rapides: 679 cases, 23 deaths.