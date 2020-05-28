Pointe Coupee Parish Council members on March 10 appointed an interim member to fill the remainder of a vacant post on the Tourism Commission, but the decision came after two other motions failed.
The discussion also led to questions on how the council could give the commission a broader representation of the parish.
The council on a 5-3 vote appointed Betty Fontaine to fill the remainder of the term for Nora Palmer, a longtime Pointe Coupee Parish and activist who died Feb. 1.
The vote came a substitute motion and the original motion failed.
Council members Edward “Pops” Bazile, Sidney “Scooter” LaCoste and Charles “Gumball” Watkins cast the opposing votes on the motion by Councilman Paul Bergeron.
Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux, Jimmie Gaspard and Kurt Jarreau followed suit with Bergeron in the approval to appoint Fontaine, former manager of the New Roads Main Street Program.
The vote passed after the original motion to appoint Valery Dukes – rendered by Bazile – failed 5-3. LaCoste and Wakins cast the other two votes for Dukes, wife of former Police Juror Albert “Dewey” Dukes.
Bergeron said he recommended Fontaine because of successful events she oversaw during her tenure with the City of New Roads.
He alluded to the $700,000 Fontaine raised for the Harvest Festival, and success with Market at the Mill, Christmas events and other festivities.
“As we get into the prime tourism season for Pointe Coupee, and I realize this is New Roads, we really need someone now who can shake up the tourism committee, which is really stagnant, with people coming to car shows, staying in more motels and dining in our restaurants,” Bergeron said. “That way, we can spend more money on cleaning ditches, running the animal shelter and other services.”
The original motion followed the first substitute motion, which Jarreau brought to the table. He recommended Roye Chenevert, who oversees the Livonia branch of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library.
The seven-member board consists of seven members – six from New Roads, one from Ventress – which does not provide fair representation for the entire parish, Jarreau said.
The lack of representation for Livonia/Fordoche area also downplays events in that area, such as the spring fair coming up later this month in Fordoche, he said.
“I look at it … you have, of all the members, everybody is from New Roads,” Jarreau said. “For tourism, we need to look at putting people on there that demographically show a fair representation of the parish.”
Jarreau said he no issue the Fontaine landing the committee post.
“She will bring a lot of energy and she will be aggressive, but we’ve had issues with every board in regard to demographics and representation across the parish,” he said. “If we start this now, we can bring that full-circle by January. “
The three-year terms on all seven seats expire Dec. 31, which may allow the council enough time to tweak the selection process for the commission.
Bazile recommended that each council member select a representative for the commission.