NEW ROADS – Parish officials put additional precautionary measures – including a full shutdown of the courthouse – into effect Monday in Pointe Coupee as the coronavirus count continues a spike across the state.
The courthouse closed completely to the public Monday at noon, until further notice. The shutdown will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to Pointe Coupee President Major Thibaut.
Essential employees will continue to work at the courthouse, but all transaction must be conducted either by telephone or online.
A drive-thru window for the Clerk of Court transactions is available on the side of the courthouse facing Alamo Street.
The parish government building has enacted the same protocol.
“As for our office, we’ve closed our doors already, going by appointment, but face to face only if absolutely necessary,” Thibaut said. “Under no circumstances other than emergency do we need face to face contact at this time.”
All other transactions can be conducted by phone, the dropbox in front of the building or through online transactions.
The parish has made adjustments with staff and departments in which officials with underlying health issues will be sent home, Thibaut said.
In addition, the parish has utilized rotating shifts to minimize the amount of people working in departments and overall contact, while still remaining functional.
The Pointe Coupee Public Work Department has also taken measures to equip parish vehicles and machinery with cleaning and hygiene items to safeguard against germs.
“We’re also making sure to use the same drivers on the same trucks and machinery so that you don’t have one person on it today and a new person tomorrow,” Thibaut said.
Approximately 30 people have tested in Pointe Coupee, but Thibaut suspects that others may have gone to Baton Rouge sites for testing.
All results as of Monday have come back negative, but he echoed remarks Sunday from Gov. John Bel Edwards that no resident in any parish statewide should go into a false sense of security.
“Gov. Edwards is right when he says it’s only a matter time before it shows up in our parish,” Thibaut said. “Each and every person in parish government is doing their part to minimize the spread and flatten the curves.”