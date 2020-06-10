BATON ROUGE – Two additional cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 217 today (Wednesday), while the reported death toll in Point remained 25 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The totals came from results of 2,072 tests – 1,672 from commercial labs and 400 by the state.
The statewide total of 44,030 reported cases reflects an increase of 562 from Monday, while the total of 2,844 deaths includes 11 casualties reported since Tuesday.
The total for Wednesday followed an increase of more than 500 from Tuesday. The totals from Tuesday represented the highest jump in cases since May 30.
But 155 of the new cases reported are from a backlog that came in overnight. Most of these cases have specimen collection dates between May 1 and May 8, and 75 have unknown parishes.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals trickled dropped to 549 but the number of those on ventilators increased by three to 72.
Across Louisiana, the number of patients presumed recovered reached 33,904 as of the weekly totals released Sunday.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 4,054 cases, 254 deaths.
Ascension: 906 cases, 58 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 607 cases, 43 deaths.
Livingston: 484 cases, 31 deaths.
St. Martin: 295 cases, 25 deaths.
St. Landry: 323 cases, 54 deaths.
East Feliciana: 210 cases, 31 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 195 cases, 31 deaths
Avoyelles: 178 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 225 cases, 13 deaths.
St. Helena: 56 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,971 cases, 463 deaths.
Orleans: 7,279 cases, 513 deaths.
Caddo: 2,755 cases, 210 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1872 cases, 166 deaths
Ouachita: 1,592 cases, 57 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 883 cases, 83 deaths
Lafourche: 928 cases, 76 deaths
Terrebonne: 761 cases, 56 deaths
Lafayette: 931 cases, 30 deaths.
Calcasieu: 673 cases, 51 deaths.
Rapides: 1,007 cases, 41 deaths.