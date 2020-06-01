BATON ROUGE – The Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus case total reached 199 Monday, while the state tally exceeded 40,000, according to today’s Louisiana Department of Health statistics.
The parish total reflected an increase of two cases from Sunday, while the death toll remained 24.
The statewide case total of 40,341 represents an increase of 425 from Sunday. The Monday death toll had an increase of four.
The statewide case tally was based on more than 387,000 tests – one of the largest per capita figures in the nation. The breakdown showed 365,537 from commercial labs and 21,833 from the state lab.
A total of 1,745 cases have been conducted in Pointe Coupee – 1,369 by commercial labs and 376 by the state.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,666 cases, 239 deaths.
Ascension: 827 cases, 56 deaths.
Iberville: 577 cases, 41 deaths.
Livingston: 428 cases, 29 deaths.
St. Martin: 300 cases, 23 deaths.
St. Landry: 263 cases, 54 deaths.
East Feliciana: 197 cases, 30 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 175 cases, 30 deaths
Avoyelles: 130 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 211 cases, 13 deaths.
St. Helena: 51 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,652 cases, 451 deaths.
Orleans: 7,141 cases, 507 deaths.
Caddo: 2,578 cases, 180 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,764 cases, 158 deaths
Ouachita: 1,264 cases, 41 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 862 cases, 79 deaths
Lafourche: 827 cases, 72 deaths
Terrebonne: 686 cases, 51 deaths
Lafayette: 793 cases, 26 deaths.
Calcasieu: 608 cases, 49 deaths.
Rapides: 800 cases, 28 deaths.