NEW ROADS -- And now there are eight and Pointe Coupee Parish has one in the finals.
Bridget Berry is a finalist for 2021 Louisiana Teacher of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education.
She is a fifth-grade reading and English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.
“I’m excited about it … shocked and excited,” said Berry on Tuesday, July 14. “We’re in the final round.”
Berry said she learned about making the finals on Friday, July 10, in a Facebook Live event by Dream Teachers, a nonprofit education group that helps sponsor the awards.
Other finalists are Kate Youngblood, Orleans Parish; Pamela Sorensson, Lafayette Parish; Trinette Wallace, Lafourche Parish; Babylyn Abogado, Madison Parish; William Harris, Morehouse Parish; Angelle Bourgeois, St. Charles Parish; and Carrie Varino, Vermilion Parish.
The educator who has spent 15 years as a classroom teacher and 11 years as an administrator is busy preparing for the coming fall semester.
Berry said Tuesday that she would be attending a workshop for teachers about shifting from Google to Microsoft for teaching and other purposes.
All teacher and principal of the year finalists and semifinalists will be honored at the 14th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration.
While the date has not been set, the symposium and celebration will be held online this year, according to Joni Lacy with the state Education Department.
Berry moved to Pointe Coupee Parish in 2003, after teaching in Rapides Parish, beginning at Rougon Elementary, where she earned her National Board Teacher Certification during the 2005-2006 school year.
In 2006, she moved into school administration becoming an assistant principal, then later a principal, and a district supervisor at the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
In 2017, Berry said she decided to return to teaching and joined the faculty of the STEM Academy.
The competition is overseen by the state Education Department, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals.