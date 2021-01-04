A Pointe Coupee Parish pharmacy is one of 107 drug stores statewide that were selected to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations the CDC made available last week.
The pharmacy at Super 1 Foods in New Roads was among the sites selected to receive the first in a very limited quantity of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, which became available Jan. 4. Supplies are very limited and are only available as part of the Phase 1B, Tier 1 of the LDH's vaccination plan.
The vaccines will be available to people 70 years and older, as well as ambulatory/outpatient care personnel, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Super 1 pharmacy will administer the vaccinations by appointment only from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., store manager Robert Crochet said Monday.
Those eligible to take the vaccination will be asked to fill out paperwork prior before they take the shot. They must also remain in the pharmacy 15-30 minutes afterward to ensure no complications, he said.
Residents besieged the New Roads pharmacy for appointments almost as soon as the LDH made the announcement.
The store received nearly 600 phone calls Monday for appointment requests, according to Crochet.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” Crochet said.
The pharmacy received notice of its selection as a vaccination site shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Dec. 31 to use select pharmacies to administer the vaccine.
Super 1 Pharmacy is located on 420 Hospital Road. For more information, call (225) 638-5151.
Pointe Coupee Parish and 62 other parishes remain in the “highest risk” category in percent positivity, but the figure dropped from 9.70 for the week of Dec. 10-16 and continued to 8.10 for Dec. 17-23.
The positivity rate remained above 10 percent for East and West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes for Dec. 17-23.
West Feliciana is the only parish in the “high” category, the second most severe ranking for positivity rate.