NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee Parish has followed suit with Region 2 in the significant uptick in positive cases of coronavirus, with eight more Thursday and one more death.
The statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released at noon Thursday showed 264 cases, along with 28 deaths. The latest fatality was the first since early June. The number of positive cases increased 12.5 percent since June 26, when the total was 231.
Across Region 2, which includes Pointe Coupee Parish, the number of positive cases increased 17.3 percent from Wednesday. Eighteen percent of the new cases statewide came from Region 2, which has made the Greater Baton Rouge one of the areas of highest increase across the state.
The increases across the state has brought Louisiana back into the national forefont on high jumps in case count, but the entire southern corridor has become the haven for COVID spikes. Florida reported 10,109 new positive cases on Thursday -- the largest climb yet for the Sunshine State, which has become a national hot spot for coronavirus.
The rate of positive cases over the last week was 7.63 percent, according to LDH, while the average was 4.78 percent during Phase 1.
Hospitalizations and ventilator also continue to rise. The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals increased by 41 to 840, while ventilator use has increased by seven to 91.
The increase in hospitalization and ventilator use also poses heightened concern for Gov. John Bel Edwards and state officials, who have noted that those recent hikes have diminished all progress the state made in those areas since late April.
A concern both from the state and national level hinges on the source of case. Results of contact tracing have shown that more than 90 percent of the new cases are communal, as opposed to those from congregate setting such as hospitals, nursing homes and correctional facilities.