NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut issued a 6 p.m. curfew for tonight due to hazardous road conditions caused by rain and subfreezing temperatures.
The curfew will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Only essential and emergency workers will be allowed on the streets, according to the order Thibaut issued at 1 p.m. today.
Icy conditions could persist, even though the chance of frozen precipitation has diminished.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the low-to-mid teens, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. An expected daytime high of 33 on Tuesday will under cloudy conditions will not allow much chance for the ice to melt off roadways.
An overnight low of 25 is in the forecast for Tuesday night.
OTHER CURFEWS:
--Ascension Parish: 9 am. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
--Baker: 8 p.m. Monday t0 7 a.m. Tuesday.
--East Baton Rouge Parish: 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
--Livingston Parish: Dusk Monday until dawn Tuesday
--West Baton Rouge: 9 p.m. Monday to dawn Tuesday.