BATON ROUGE – One additional case brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 215, while the reported death toll in Point remained 25 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The totals came from results of 2,054 tests – 1,654 from commercial labs and 400 by the state.
The statewide total of 43,162 reported cases reflects an increase of 562 from Sunday, while the total of 2,844 deaths includes 13 casualties reported since Monday.
The state count represents the largest reported increase since June 30. But 155 of the new cases reported are from a backlog that came in overnight. Most of these cases have specimen collection dates between May and May 8, and 75 have unknown parishes.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals trickled dropped to 568 but the number of those on ventilators dropped by three to 67.
Across Louisiana, the number of patients presumed recovered reached 33,904 as of the weekly totals released Sunday.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 4,023 cases, 252 deaths.
Ascension: 900 cases, 58 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 603 cases, 43 deaths.
Livingston: 481 cases, 31 deaths.
St. Martin: 291 cases, 25 deaths.
St. Landry: 311 cases, 54 deaths.
East Feliciana: 207 cases, 31 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 192 cases, 31 deaths
Avoyelles: 175 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 224 cases, 13 deaths.
St. Helena: 55 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,940 cases, 462 deaths.
Orleans: 7,247 cases, 513 deaths.
Caddo: 2,755 cases, 210 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1863 cases, 166 deaths
Ouachita: 1,543 cases, 54 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 881 cases, 84 deaths
Lafourche: 922 cases, 76 deaths
Terrebonne: 756 cases, 55 deaths
Lafayette: 908 cases, 30 deaths.
Calcasieu: 661 cases, 51 deaths.
Rapides: 992 cases, 38 deaths.