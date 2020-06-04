A quarantine and shutdown of some businesses due to the coronavirus led Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut to fear the worst for April sales tax collection totals.
He breathed a big sigh of relief instead.
The parish tax revenue dropped only 6 percent from the same month one year ago, according to the figures his office received early this week.
Pointe Coupee Parish drew $558,442 for April, in comparison to $570,582 one year ago.
The Pointe Coupee Parish collections include revenue for Pointe Coupee Parish Government, the Pointe Coupee Parish Health Service District and Pointe Coupee Parish fire districts.
Thibaut warned Parish Council members at the March 24 meeting that they should expect a deep drop in the sales tax totals.
He told the council to expect a drop between 15 and 20 percent for April.
“It’s certainly not as bad as I thought,” Thibaut said.
Grocery stores and retailers such as Walmart and restaurants picked up slack during the quarantine, he said.
Across the nation, the stimulus checks loosened purse strings for many families, who used the money for purchase of appliances, electronics and home improvement projects.
OTHER TAX DISTRICTS
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board will receive $442,454 for April, while the City of New Roads will take in $115,868 and $27,690 will go in the Town of Livonia coffers. The parish will funnel $4,236 to the Village of Morganza and $2,833 to the Town of Fordoche.
The tallies for the parish, Morganza and Fordoche reflected slightly lower numbers than April of the previous year.
Despite the drop for April, sales tax revenue for the year to date is up for all six entities in comparison to April 2019.
The parish still must wait to see what direction the collection totals will go for May and June, so it’s too early to celebrate, Thibaut said.
“We’re not out the woods yet,” he said.
He expects a drop in the quarterly severance tax totals, but the parish will not receive those figures until after June 30.