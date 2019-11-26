The high rate of turnover among teachers – coupled with socioeconomic background of students – plays the biggest role in the drop in the district performance scores between 2018 and 2019, principals and other officials told the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
The discussion at the regular meeting Nov. 21 followed the release of test scores that also showed a drop in the score for four of the five schools in the district.
The loss of teachers after two or three years in the system poses the greatest concern to the principals.
The second lowest property millage in the state and a salary $10,000 less than surrounding parishes puts Pointe Coupee at a disadvantage to hire and retain quality teachers, according to board member Tom Nelson.
“We know what the problem is, and we need to bite the bullet so we can attract and retain good teachers,” he said. “If we don’t do that, we will continue to train them and they will continue to go to West Baton Rouge, Iberville and West Feliciana, where they pay more – and we need to come to grips with that.”
The issues the board faces will require a comprehensive study to determine how the members should tackle the exodus of teachers and the below average scores, according to Board President Chad Aguillard.
“I think we need to focus on where the direct needs to be and where we go from here,” he said. “What I would ask the superintendent (Kim Canezaro) to do is to get with the stakeholders so we can get a policy in place to address teacher pay, which will involve public support and other factors.”
“This may be part of several issues we have to support, but it’s going to have to involve all the factors – the good, the bad and the ugly,” the board president said.
Many of the educators come to Pointe Coupee fresh out of college but stay long enough to receive training and gain experience before they embark on greener pastures in neighboring parishes, according to Rebecca Stephenson, director of accountability for the Pointe Coupee school system.
“We spend a lot of money training our teachers,” she told the board. “The training runs about $15,000 per year per teacher, but once we spend that money, they leave.”
Half of the teachers the parish hired two years ago – roughly 250 educators – have left Pointe Coupee in favor of bigger paydays and the same insurance premiums in West Baton Rouge, Zachary and Iberville, according to Stephenson.
“When you have to retrain every year, it’s very difficult,” Stephenson said.
The inability to retain highly effective teachers comes as the state Department of Education continues to raise the bar on test scores for public schools.
Pointe Coupee finds itself at an additional disadvantage because budget cuts over the last several years have cut the number of teacher coaches from one per school to one for the entire parish.
“Most school systems have teacher trainers throughout the parish,” Stephenson said. “With just one teacher coach, that task is difficult.”
The problem extends beyond the classroom, according to an official in the central office.
The lower test scores parallel the rate of poverty, particularly among African American and non-English speaking families, Assistant Superintendent Karla Jack said.
The socioeconomic hardships extend beyond income, she said.
“Children in poverty often live in a household of trauma, and these kids are in our schools – even with our Head Start babies,” Jack said. “They have trauma at 3 years old and they can’t express to us what it is.
“It’s up to us to put resources in place to address it,” she said.
The hardships also extend to teachers, both from the workload and from their own personal issues, Jack said.
She said Pointe Coupee and other school systems need to improve communication with teachers to ensure the teachers can be at their most effective.
“If they can’t feel a closeness to ask for help, things won’t get better and things will continue to snowball,” Jack said. “Just like students have emotional issues, teachers have them, too, and even if they’re not supposed to have emotional breakdowns we have to provide that support.
“It’s very frustrating on our end because we’re working hard and not seeing the results,” she said. “I don’t want the public to think we’re not doing anything – the fact is that we are, and we’re working hard.”
School Board member Jason Lemoine, who spent 14 years on the faculty at Livonia High School, said the public does not see the challenges teachers endure day by day.
“The public sees only the number and that’s all they care about,” he said. “They don’t peel the onion and see what’s behind it.”
More than 3,500 teachers retired in the last year, but the number high school graduates who pursue a career in education has dwindled to around 300, according to board member Frank Aguillard.
It’s also the reason the parish and state face a teacher shortage, board member Frank Aguillard said.
“What this means is that we really appreciate those of you who teach in this parish,” he said. “The ones who chose Pointe Coupee need to be commended because they’ve accepted less money, but remain dedicated to this parish.”