NEW ROADS – Discussion and possible action on the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board salary schedule, as well as the ongoing Strong Start Virtual Education Program, will highlight a special meeting today at 5:30 p.m. The Banner will present the entire meeting on Facebook Live.
The special meeting comes one week after the board voted 6-2 to implement the pay increase in January. The final vote went against Superintendent Kim Canezaro’s recommendation that would have given certified teachers and other school personnel the pay hike in three increments – in December, January and May.
Board member Jason Lemoine, who serves as Financial committee Chairman, said he did not think the School Board coffers could sustain an extra $6,000 through the incremental amounts. He recommended that the School Board begin the pay hike in January, when it receives revenue from the new tax.
The board will also address whether it should move toward a synchronous format for online learning, which would allow a group of students to engage in the lessons at the same time.
Under the format, all students would log in simultaneously, according to Molly Talbot, who heads the Pointe Coupee Virtual Learning Academy.