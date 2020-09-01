NEW ROADS -- The pay increase for teachers that voters approved in a recent tax vote not will take effect until January, based on a vote Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
The 6-2 decision at the Aug. 27 meeting followed a long – and, at times, heated – discussion on whether the salary schedule should reflect a calendar year or the board’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 until June 30.
The final vote went against Superintendent Kim Canezaro’s recommendation that would have given certified teachers the 2020-21 pay hikes in three increments.
Under her proposal, teachers would have received an additional $1,000 on Dec. 22, $2,000 more ion Jan. 29 and the remaining $3,000 in May 29. Support workers would have also received 33 percent of their hike on the same three pay dates as the teachers.
The increments would have come in addition to the pay hikes to reflect pay for the entire school year.
“Some board members felt they wanted to make sure employees received the full amount of the raise they actively campaigned for and helped to pass, while other board members asked how the board could pay money it didn’t have yet, so the issue became how they could adjust or address both issues simultaneously and try to find something in the middle that could help them accomplish what they want,” said Bob Hammonds, legal counsel for the school board.
Board member Walter Grezaffi issued the motion, which was seconded by Anita LeJeune. Frank Aguillard, Lisa Loupe D’Aquila, Aubry Hendricks, Jason Lemoine also supported the January effective date.
The measure passed after board members voted 8-2 against Board President Tom Nelson’s substitute motion that backed Canezaro’s recommendation. Chad Aguillard, who seconded the motion, case the only other vote in favor of the incremental pay.
“I hope the teachers and the voters recognize that my recommendation was in line with the platform in which I went around the parish to get this passed,” Canezaro said. “I’m disappointed that my recommendation didn’t pass, but it is my job as superintendent to implement the wishes of the board, and the majority of the board has spoken tonight, and we will move on.”
Canezaro told The Banner on Monday she received invitations from three schools – Valverda Elementary, Livonia High and STEM Magnet Academy – to explain the plan to teachers who could not attend the meeting.
The ballot did not include a specified date for the pay raise to take effect, but she believes the board should have passed the measure as a vote of confidence to school system’s employees.
“All the things that over the years the School Board – not necessarily these eight members – but as an entity has lost the trust of the voter, so I tried to make sure we had all of that covered in the proposition in terms of the language,” Canezaro said. “I wanted the employees to know we appreciated what they do and what they did to get this tax passed, and that as soon as we could we wanted an action to be taken to say we see them and hear them, and I wanted to validate their contribution.
“I don’t want this to become employee versus board, and that’s not how I want this to be as superintendent,” she said. “I’d like everyone to operate cohesively and I’m hoping that given this decision, we can still do that moving forward.”
The proposal followed the announcement from chief financial officer Stephen Langlois that the school district ended worth $1.6 million more in the coffers than it had the same time one year earlier.
The board expects a surplus between $700,000 and $800,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, but the savings came about only because of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s executive order that closed statewide March 13.
The schools remained closed the rest of the school year, which saved the Pointe Coupee school system on costs related to transportation, repairs and supplies.
The influx of tax revenue, coupled with the surplus funds, would have enabled the board to dole out the incremental payments.
Lemoine, who serves as financial committee chairman, said he did not think the school board coffers could sustain an extra $6,000 on top of the incremental amounts.
“That would’ve been fine if we had the cash flow to do it, but we would’ve expended that $2.25 million by May, and then we would have to pull from our general fund to pay out the rest,” he said. “We would’ve spent one million dollars of that surplus money by May and then we’d have to pull from our general fund to pay out the rest.
“West Baton Rouge Parish has $15 million in its general fund account, and if we had that, maybe we would’ve figured we can spend this million and it wouldn’t hurt too bad,” Lemoine said. “But we were talking about closing schools in January, and while what happened with COVID saved us a million dollars, now they’re trying to spend that million.
“I just felt like taxpayer money is money,” he said. “Teacher money is important too, but we have to do our duty with taxpayer money, spend it appropriately and conservatively and try to build it up the reserve account so 10 years from now we can have $10 million in the bank.”
Nelson believed that the calendar year proposal would shortchange teachers half the pay raise they expected to receive upon its approval.
“The whole amount will be on the tax rolls for 2020, and we know we’re going to get it,” Nelson told Lemoine. “We put this proposition up to be voted on, and we said we would put it on the salary schedule for the 2020-21 school year.”
“I can see why we have issues with money in this district,” Lemoine said.
The issue went before voters after two postponements – one in May, the other in July.
“The bottom line: Should the employees be penalized because of COVID? Had this tax been passed May 9 as scheduled, it would’ve been in the salary schedule where they would’ve gotten the entire $6,000 this year, but because of the pandemic they’re being punished and will only get $3000 instead of $6,000,” Nelson said. “They’re going to feel they’ve been betrayed. They worked hard for it, and they deserve every penny they work for.”
Nelson said the parish needs to show accountability to teachers, particularly when other districts offer better pay.
“We’ve always had problem attracting and retaining our teachers, and we gave this so we could be competitive with our neighbors, but now we’re not giving them what the tax says they should get,” he said. “I hope we maintain our teachers, but I think we need to rectify what we did today and do what needs to be done.
He said he might make another attempt on his proposal at the September meeting.
“Until they get what they deserve, I’m not going to be happy,” Nelson said. “Giving it to them now was the right thing to do.”