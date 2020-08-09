Two church congregations collaborated with two nonprofit groups to help make the back-to-school preparations a bit easier for areas families.
Zion Travelers Baptist Church of New Roads and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Batchelor joined forces with the Delta Sigma Theta Louisiana Alumni Tri-Parish chapter and the Riding Your Way to Success Outreach to provide free book sacks and school supplies to several hundred children.
School supply giveaways are not a new concept for any part of Louisiana. But challenges that families have faced during the novel coronavirus pandemic made this year’s event particularly important.
“Right now, we have people who are sick and suffering, and we have people who lost jobs and don’t have enough money for food,” said Rev. Darren Bridgewater, pastor at both churches. “We did this to take of the burden off of people so we can offer a blessing by making things a little easier for everyone.”
The pandemic also put a different spin on the distribution method.
School supply giveaways would traditionally take place indoors and involve walks from booth to booth.
For this year’s event, parents remained in their vehicles.
Volunteers on a hot, muggy morning stood along roadsides – with a little help from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office – to distribute bookbags and supplies at curbside.
More than 100 families picked up supply packs in the first hour. Approximately 20 cars waited before the 9 a.m. to get the freebies.
The project came together in less than one week. A little help from congregation members, local businesses and social media put the wheels in motion for the project.
“We pulled this tougher very fast, so we had no idea how it would turn out,” said Jasper Bridgewater, wife of the pastor. “It’s all worth the work because if this helps bring even a little hope and help for people find what they haven’t been able to get, we can direct them to Jesus.”
Word of mouth also helped.
Announcements on social media and The Banner also brought more attention to the event.
“We had some people just dropping in to contribute supplies, while others made monetary donations,” Rev. Bridgewater said.
The event not only provides help, but offers a sense of hope, said Dr. Erica Joseph, president of the Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which serves Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.
“This is a blessing because right now we all need something to hold on to,” she said. “The coronavirus in unchartered water and we need something to hold onto, and that only comes through the higher power.”
It’s also the role a church should always play in the community, Rev. Bridgewater said.
“A church is supposed to be the heart of a community … that beacon of light,” he said. “It’s not just a matter of talking like that but putting it in action and giving back.
“It’s the kind of thing we’re supposed to do, especially in hard times,” Rev. Bridgewater said.