NEW ROADS -- The Pointe Coupee Parish school system was told it could face dire consequences if board members do not act diligently on the use of state capital outlay money to replace the long-damaged office building.
A long delay on the decision to refurbish the existing office, build a new facility or buy an existing building could jeopardize the $3.4 million in capital outlay funds approved by the state Bond Commission.
“It we don’t spend the money, it could go to some other parish,” board President Tom Nelson said Dec. 17 during the final board meeting of 2020.
The state earmarked those funds to the parish after floodwater from Hurricane Gustav in 2008 caused extensive damage to the central office building on Morganza Highway.
Lawmakers approved $3.8 million Priority 1 funds during the 2020 legislative session. The funds can be used only for expenses linked to a new or refurbished office building.
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche, told board members last month that the state Bond Commission likely will move an additional $2 million in Priority 5 money to Priority 1, which would make funds immediately available for use.
Architect David Mougeot brought two plans before the board. One showed designs for upgrades for the facility the board has occupied as a “temporary” site since 2008, or a new facility on the site of the shuttered Labarre Elementary School in front of the STEM Academy.
The plans are based on the $3.8 million being immediately available to the school system.
Between 30 percent and 50 percent of the Napoleon Street facility would be redone as part the plan, which would include a covered pavilion for outdoor training meetings.
“It would work well, considering what we’re going through now with the pandemic,” he told the board.
He also suggested additional parking and a paved parking lot for the facility, where all vehicles park either in grass or gravel.
Limited space would only allow for a 9,000 square-foot facility on Napoleon Street.
“You’re getting to the point you’re outgrowing this site,” Mougeot told the board. “At Labarre, you’re unlimited.”
For the same amount of money, the facility at Labarre would allow for a 12,000-square-foot building, and the facility would remain School Board property.
The facility on Napoleon Street will not undergo renovations if the board opts for a new building at Labarre.
Board member Chad Aguillard told members he believes the central office should remain in New Roads, although he did not adamantly oppose the other site.
“I’d hate to take the School Board office out of New Roads … that’s my opinion,” he said.
“But I get the idea about the other building, but I also like the ease of access people have here to attend a public meeting.
“My initial thought: We need not move out of New Roads,” Aguillard said.
The board likely will make its decision after the Bond Commission rules on the fate of the Priority 5 funding.
The current facility has operated as a makeshift central office since fall 2008. It previously served as the Poydras High School annex, the Jumonville Vo-Tech School and the School of Hope during a span of more than 60 years.
Purchase of the Pangburn Building, adjacent to False River Academy, came up in the discussion at the November meeting.
The board has not had any further discussion on that possibility.