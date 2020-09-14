NEW ROADS – Tropical Storm Sally’s continuous eastward motion will likely spare Pointe Coupee Parish any significant effects upon landfall Tuesday, according to reports overnight and this morning.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for Sally, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 or 2 storm, which put its winds between 74 mph and 110 mph. Landfall is expected around the Louisiana/Mississippi coastal area.
“Every mile to the east helps us,” said Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “Initially, we were going to see the potential for pretty big effects, but right now we don’t have any flash flood warnings or tropical storm or hurricane watches.”
The current direction of the storm will likely bring only windier conditions and minor rainfall.
Even though the models show no effect to the local area, the parish will not immediately write off Sally, Ward said.
“We may wake up and see it job back west, so we’re still speaking with our government stakeholders, along with the Sheriff’s Office, School Board, Pointe Coupee Electric, Entergy and fire departments to make sure we’re all prepared,” he said. “After we clear this one, we may have to turn our attention to a few other.”
The National Hurricane Center in Miami is tracking other six storms in the tropics, but forecasters say it will take several days to determine what effect, if any, they will have on the Gulf South region.