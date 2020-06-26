NEW ROADS -- The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board faces challenges on how it will accommodate students during the upcoming school amid state mandates to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Some campuses pose bigger obstacles than others, Superintendent Kim Canezaro told the School Board at its meeting Thursday. Work began before state Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley released guidelines earlier that day.

Livonia High School and the STEM Academy – the two most densely populated campuses in the parish – pose the biggest obstacles.

The K-6 and K-8 campuses will require tweaking, perhaps with the move of Head Start to another campus.

Masks will required for all students in grades 3-12.

“For next year, we’re anticipating trying to start a full-blown school year on a Monday through Friday schedule for as many children as the guidelines allow, but it will not look like the traditional school setting,” Canezaro said.

Parents who choose not to let their children wear masks will have the option of virtual school enrollment, which will be offered to students throughout the parish.

Principals at each of the parish’s six schools have already begun the task of contacting parents to determine if their children will attend class on campus or online.

Board member Frank Aguillard emphasized that the School System needs to make certain all households are aware that Pointe Coupee offers the virtual option.

The parish could see 25 percent of its students choose to take courses under the virtual format.

“But I want to make certain they enroll in our schools and not those in other parishes or other states so they’re not taking classes from Baton Rouge or even from Florida,” he said. “Parents need to know that we offer the same classes here and that we don’t charge for it, like some other areas do.”

The loss of students to virtual classes outside of the parish also takes away Minimum Foundation Program funding from the Pointe Coupee school district.

The state uses the MFP to determine how much each annual funding that each public school system receives, based on the number of students and the tax base of the parish.

The classes and campus setting are not the only challenge.

The board may have to grapple with additional transportation issues if the state remains in Phase 2 once schools open locally Aug. 11.

Phase 2 allows only 50 percent capacity on buses, which would require additional vehicles for the fleet, Canezaro said.

The school system may also need to hire more personnel for each campus, at least on a temporary basis.

Phase 2 would likely require separate rooms for schools to comply with social distancing mandates, which would also create a need for teachers or paraprofessionals to watch over those classes.

A move to Phase 1 would bring all instruction to a virtual format. Restrictions would still prevail in Phase 3, but to a considerably lesser degree than Phase 2.

“We’re going to have to be very creative with all of this,” she said. “We’re planning for a Phase 2 opening, but Phase 3 would be far better.”