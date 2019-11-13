The Pointe Coupee Parish school system maintained its “C” grade for the 2019 school year, but the same challenges will likely linger, according to Superintendent Kim Canezaro.
The 61.7 score reflects a drop of 2.8 from the 2018 score.
Livonia High School – listed as a combination school with the STEM Academy – garnered a C rating, as did Rougon and Valverda elementary schools.
Rosenwald Elementary School had an F rating for the 2018-19 school year and Upper Pointe Coupee had a D.
The test scores reflect why Pointe Coupee needs the renewal of the millage, although it may only maintain the status quo, said Canezaro, who took office in July.
The lack of funding for the school system and the loss of quality teachers to neighboring districts will continue to stifle growth for Pointe Coupee, according to the superintendent.
“It’s just hard to grow when you have a hard time putting certified, highly effective teachers in the classroom,” Canezaro said.
The higher millages in neighboring parishes have allowed for better salaries and less attrition – two issues that hold back the system, she said.
The Louisiana school system overall earned a B grade on a 77.1 composite score, one point higher than 2018.
All of those districts operate on a considerably higher millage than Pointe Coupee, which has the second lowest in the state next to East Feliciana Parish.
The Zachary and Central community school districts each scored an A. The 95.9 score for Zachary kept it the top-performing school district in the state.
West Feliciana Parish also garnered an A with a composite score of 90.2
Elsewhere, Iberville finished with a grade of 77 for a B score, up from the C score of 74.2 the previous year. West Baton Rouge improved from a C to a B with a test score of 78.6.
The lure of a better salary and more instructional resources has left Pointe Coupee Parish in an abyss, which is demonstrated in the test scores, Canazaro said.
“It’s a never-ending circle,” she said. “We can’t grow student achievement because we can’t hire highly effective teachers and we can’t hire highly effective teachers because of the pay.”
The F grade represents a prime example of the challenge the school system faces.
One grade at Rosenwald involved in the annual testing had four teachers over the course of the year. The constant transition made it difficult to keep students on the same learning track, Canezaro said.
“You can’t expect good scores when students are exposed to four different adults in the classroom,” she said.
The revolving door on instructors also stunts the ability to plan for the next school year.
The inability to plan months ahead makes it nearly impossible for a school district to show progress, she said.
“It’s absolutely frustrating,” she said. “As an administrator, when February and March come around, you look toward the next school year and the openings you may have, but principals in Pointe Coupee may find themselves just trying to get to May, and they can barely do that.”
It doesn’t stop with teachers, either.
Pointe Coupee Parish has had difficult placing principals at the schools, Canzaro said.
Of the six schools in the parish, one is a first-year principal and three have held the position less than three years.
“It’s a never-ending adjustment cycle, and two of the schools had teacher leaders instead of assistant principals,” Canezaro said. “Just as teachers are paid on the lower end, so are the administrators.
“It’s hard to entice an administrator from another district and keep them,” she said.
“They make more money as a teacher, and then they become an administrator and bear the responsibility of running a school while making less money.”
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board will discuss the test scores at its Nov. 21 meeting.