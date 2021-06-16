Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests June 9-15, 2021
Kalin D. Elder, 25, 9361 Water Tower Street, Convent, La., Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon $25,000 Bond
Dusty Holloway, 39, 3590 West Berron Road Zachary, La., Fugitive for East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office (Simple Battery)
Erin N. Russell, 24, 7522 West Stacy Drive, Ventress, La., Bench Warrant failure to appear for Arraignment on Possession of Marijuana under 14 grams) $2,500 Bond
Monica D. Coleman, 44, 7773 Morel Lane, Ventress, La., Interfering with law enforcement investigation; Battery on a Police Officer; Public intimidation and Retaliation $8,500 Bond
Jared B. Coleman, 19, 7773 Morel Lane, Ventress, La., Aggravated Flight from an Officer; Resisting an Officer $7,500 Bond
Glynn J. Rivet, 71, 13350 Hwy 77, Rosedale, La., Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (4 counts); Illegal use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities $10,000 Bond
Kimbrell L. Cotton, 25, 5360 Dailey Street, Baton Rouge, La., Theft of goods; Criminal Mischief $5,000 Bond
Samuel Lee, Jr., 46, 484 Napoleon Street, New Roads, La., Attempted Unauthorized entry of a dwelling; Disturbing the Peace $40,000 Bond
Roleisha M. Munson, 39, 8723 Highland Street, New Roads, La., Domestic Abuse Battery; Simple Criminal Damage to Property $15,000 Bond
Lola E. LeBlanc, 42, 5915 Hwy 81 East, Lottie, La., Bench Warrant Failure to Appear for Arraignment (DWI 1st Offense; Reckless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in a Motor Vehicle; Driving under Suspension $8,000 Bond
Kaylee Major, 31, 7456 Straw Lane, Ventress, La., Domestic Abuse Battery; Aggravated Assault $15,000 Bond
Joni Constantine, 39, 1467 Pecan Acres Lane, Vidalia, La., Fugitive for Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office for 2 counts of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance; Theft Under $1,000
Jonathan Beason, 41, 51 Turtle Creek Lane, St. Rose, La., Speeding; Disobey traffic control signals; driving under suspension; Aggravated flight from an officer $130,000 Bond