Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests September 22-28, 2021
Landry Battley, Jr. 9264 Delta Place Road, New Roads, La., 3 Counts of Possession of Schedule II drugs; Possession of Schedule III drugs; Possession of a firearm in the presence of Control Dangerous Substance; illegal Possession of stolen firearms; $100,000 Bond
Alfred Jefferson, 23, 706 Berthier Street, New Roads, La., Fugitive for Livingston Parish Sheriff Office; Home Invasion
Andrea Cook, 21, 706 Berthier Street, New Roads, La., Fugitive for Livingston Parish Sheriff Office; Home Invasion
Michael T. Hall, 20, 343 Shelby Drive, Baton Rouge, La., Illegal Possession of stolen firearms; Possession of Marijuana; $12,500 BOND
Donaldtello Gibson, 31, 5370 Lazarre Jarreau Lane, Jarreau, La., Accessory after the Fact; NO BOND SET YET
Kenntonio Rosette, 19, Fugitive for East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office, Domestic Abuse Battery
Latunga Williams, 46, 5370 Lazarre Jarreau Lane, Jarreau, La., Accessory After the Fact; NO BOND SET YET
Roderick A. Gaines, 46, 5811 Maple Street, Lottie, La., Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute; Prohibited Acts—Schedule Penalties; Possession of a firearm with control dangerous substance; improper lane usage; NO BOND SET YET