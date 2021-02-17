Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests FEBRUARY 10-16, 2021
Telvin D. Jordan, 30, 6556 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge, La., Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Meth) 2 Counts, No Bond Set Yet.
Raheem J. Derozan, 28, 8958 Delta Place Road, New Roads, La., Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute); Failure to Appear for Probation Review (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Legend Drug without a Prescription) $60,862.00 Bond. Aggravated Burglary with a Dangerous Weapon; Possession of Firearm by Person convicted of certain felonies, NO BOND SET YET.
Jeffery P. David, 36, 33727 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, La., Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, (2 Counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (METH); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Prohibited; Criminal Trespass; Theft No Bond Set Yet.
Lampton L. Robinson, 32, 1157 B. Macedonia Church Road, Gloster, MS., Home Invasion; Second Degree Battery NO BOND SET YET.
Tyzontae J. Daivs, 20, 303 Joyce Street, New Roads, La., Aggravated Second Degree Battery NO BOND SET YET.
Demon Dixon, 28, 5924 Beech Drive, Baton Rouge, La., Resisting an Officer by Force; Battery on a Police Officer $7,500 BOND.
Rickey L. Daley, Jr., 30, Probation Violations ( Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment) NO BOND SET YET.
Whitney Leonard, 21, 311 Morningside Street, New Roads, La., Aggravated Battery of a Dating Partner, NO BOND SET YET.
Hollis J. Paul, 28, 1314 Richey Street, New Roads, La., Battery of a Dating Partner NO BOND SET YET.