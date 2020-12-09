Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests DECEMBER 2-8, 2020
Rickey A. Toussaint, 59, 701 Joyce Street, New Roads, La., Bench Warrant Failure to Appear Arraignment (Battery of a dating partner) $10,000 Bond
Jason P. Dickinson, 45, 261 N. Hwy 1, Morganza, La., Domestic Abuse Battery by Simple Assault $5,000 Bond
Yashica V. Johnson, 41, 13330 Fourth Street, New Roads ,La., Theft by Shoplifting $5,000 Bond
Joseph I. Clarke, 38, 208 Texas Street, New Roads, La., Domestic Abuse Battery (Strangulation) $10,000 Bond
Temica Butler, 36, 1315 Pennsylvania Street, New Roads, La., Bench Warrant Probation Revocation Hearing (Misdemeanor Theft) $1,892 Bond
Keriante K. Richardson, 23, 4950 La Hwy 418, Batchelor, La., Domestic Abuse by Simple Battery $10,000 Bond
Hope D. Anderson, 40, 13999 Ventress Road, Ventress, La., Domestic Abuse Battery, Misdemeanor Theft No Bond Set Yet
Hope D. Anderson, 40, 13999 Ventress Road, Ventress, La., Bench Warrant Failure to Appear for Probation Revocation Hearing ( 2 counts of Misdemeanor Theft) $952.00 Bond