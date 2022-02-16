Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests February 9-15, 2022
John E. Gremillion, 56, 766 Highland Square Drive, Shreveport, La., Domestic Abuse Battery (Strangulation) $10,000 BOND.
Tylando Louis, 22, 13751 Hwy 416, Rougon, La., Fugitive for Grant Parish Sheriff Office (Contempt of Court) Bench warrant recalled fines paid.
Dravon D. Taylor, 26, 427 South Liberty Road, Opelousas, La., Fugitive for St. Landry Parish Sheriff Office (Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I; Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the presence of CDS)
Jaqwavlyn T. Hoffman, 20, 1980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, La., First Degree Rape victim under age of 13 $1,000,000 BOND
Darren Swarner, 45, 5178 Jim Jarreau Lane, Jarreau, La., Aggravated Assault; Illegal Use of weapons or dangerous instruments $15,000 BOND
Harold Robinson, 34, 292 Ryan Street, Morganza, La., Simple Battery of the Infirm; Criminal Damage to Property; Aggravated Second Degree Battery $40,000 BOND
Gregory Francois, 54, 509 Inwood Drive, Rowlett, Tx., Aggravated Battery; Obstruction of Justice $40,000 BOND
Collins P. Roberts, 26, 118 Suzanne Dejene Drive, Opelousas, La., Speeding over 30 MPH over speed limit; Careless Operation of a vehicle; Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon; possession marijuana $54,500 BOND
Garrett L. Graffia, 20, 4439 Poydras Bayou Road, Lakeland, La., Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Illegal of a weapon or dangerous instruments; Probation Violation (Simple Burglary) NO BOND Set yet; Probation HOLD.