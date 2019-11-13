Zebedee Brue, 35, 511 11th St., New Roads, bench warrant $1,052.
Zebedee Brue, 35, 511 11th St., New Roads, bench warrant $2,500.
Zebedee Brue, 35, 511 11th St., New Roads, domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer. No bond set at this time.
Paxine Mitchell, 51, 9253 Junelise Dr., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Falbert Johnson, 414 Texas St., New Roads, bench warrant $6,000 cash.
Falbert Johnson, 414 Texas St., New Roads, bench warrant $3,000 cash.
Keffus Platt, 42, 15280 Russell Ln., Glynn, bench warrant $2,500.
Keith Dixon, 34, 423 Bernard St., New Roads, bench warrant $402.
Wade Steib, 22, 3019 Texaco Ln., Lottie, criminal damage to property $1,000.
Jerrold Edwards, 2566 North Magnolia Dr., Baker, resisting an officer; possession of schedule I $15,000/probation hold.
Jerrold Edwards, 2566 North Magnolia Dr., Baker, simple escape $15,000.
Christopher Chenevert, 50, 134 S. Moore St., Marksville, domestic violence by second degree battery. No bond set at this time.
Connor Regan, 26, 234 Richland Ave., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery by strangulation. No bond set at this time.
Demetrius Smith, 30, 14754 Purpera Rd., Innis, aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer with force or violence; domestic abuse aggravated assault; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property. No bond set at this time.
Demetrius Smith, 30, 14754 Purpera Rd., Innis, domestic abuse/battery strangulation/domestic abuse aggravated assault. No bond set at this time.
Keithen Bellazin, 27, 128 Cherry St, New Roads, Possession of schedule I $5,000.
Keithen Bellazin, 27, 128 Cherry St., New Roads, bench warrant $952.
Shane Fabre, 41, La Hwy. 3050, Morganza, 2 counts of malfeasance in office; bribery, theft $17,500.