Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests for August 5 – 11, 2020
Roxannlee Charity Rodney, 31, 299 Steelhead Lane Apt.104, Las Vegas, Nevada, Aggravated Assault with a firearm by Domestic Violence, $10,000 bond
Cassanova K. Carter, 29, 619 Martin Drive, New Roads, La., Aggravated Burglary with a dangerous weapon, $60,000 bond
Christopher R. Showater Jr., 23, 12705 Hodges Lane, Walker, La., Domestic Abuse Battery, $5,000 bond.
Bobby Armstrong, 40, 6828 Pecan Drive West, New Roads, La., Simple Assault; Battery on a Police Officer, $20,000 bond.
Ricky Daley, Jr., 29, 4241 Poydras Bayou Road, Lakeland, La., Domestic Abuse Battery; Domestic Abuse “Child Endangerment Law,” $30,000 bond.
Cedric Franklin, 39, 14772 Pupera Road, Bachelor, La., Second Degree Battery, charges dismissed .
Quentin Baker, 37, 9316 Saizon Road, New Roads, La., (Assault-family-choking-strangulation) Fugitive from Bexar, Texas.