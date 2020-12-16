Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests DECEMBER 9-15, 2020
Antonio Johnson Jr., 24, 6788 Island Road, Jarreau, La., probation violation carnal knowledge of a juvenile, no bond
Brenna Bourgoyne, 33, 13013 Cypress Street, Port Allen, La., fugitive from West Feliciana, La. (simple burglary)
Lanitra Fields, 36, 619 Martin Drive, New Roads, La., bench warrant failure to appear for Juvenile Hearing; Bench Warrant failure to appear Probation Revocation Hearing (Theft under $1000) $788.11 Bond
Toney L. Johnson, 50, 7948 Pennta Avenue, Baton Rouge, La., Sexual Battery; Molestation of a Juvenile $60,000 Bond
William Pipes, 70, 2243 Bernwood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA., Aggravated Flight from an Officer; Fugitive from East Baton Rouge [Aggravated Battery (2 counts); Theft under $1,000] $10,000 Bond
Christopher M. Bull, 35, 10076 Kinglet Drive, Baton Rouge, LA., Fugitive from Texarkana, Arkansas (Felony Resident Burglary; Breaking and Entering)