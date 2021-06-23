Pointe Coupee Parish
Arrests June 16-22, 2021
Trevis Hutchinson, 25, 8649 St. Paul Street, New Roads, La., Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute $35,000 Bond
Alton Albert, Jr., 42, 8621 St. Anthony Street, New Roads, La., Failure to Appear for a Court Review Hearing stemming from a Protective Order $550.00 Bond
Scott Victorian, 61, 12055 St. Augustine Street, New Roads, La., Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence $30,000 Bond
Michael Zeno, 43, 207 ½ Hospital Road, New Roads, La., Parole Violator, Simple Battery $10,000 Bond
Johnathon Turner, 44, 7271 Airline Highway Apt 237, Baton Rouge, La., Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Schedule I Drugs with Intent to Distribute $180,000 Bond
Billy Butler, 60, 9172 Delta Place Road, New Roads, La., Failure to appear for Contempt $8,000 Cash Bond
Brennon J. Jarreau, 48, 4037 Dickinson Road, Lakeland, La., Domestic Violence by Simple Battery $10,000 Bond
Harold D. Robinson, 34, 292 Ryan Street, Morganza, La., Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon $50,000 Bond
Christopher Lathers, 30, 703 Joyce Street, New Roads, La., Failure to Appear for Motions (Aggravated Battery) $50,000 Bond
Joshua R. Aucoin, 4871 Luther Robillard, Livonia, La., Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities $10,000 Bond
Haven D. Wiley, 31, 9497 Rudolph Davis Street, St. Francisville, La., 1st Degree Rape of a Juvenile under 13 years old $1,000,000.00 Bond
Joseph P. Landry, 43, 607 Berthier Street, New Roads, La., 30 counts of Pornography involving Juveniles (under age of 13); Unauthorized use of a wireless router system $620,000 Bond
Moses M. Johnson, 38, 10250 Railroad Street Maringouin, La., Possession of Schedule II drugs with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a firearm with a control Dangerous Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon NO BOND SET YET