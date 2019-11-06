Megan Vaughn, 37, 1661 Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Michael Kent, 35, 5078 Green Forrest Dr., Baton Rouge, theft of utilities. $2,500.
Michael Kent, 35, 5078 Green Forrest Dr., Baton Rouge, bench warrant $5,000 cash.
Danny Leon, 31, 5599 Hwy 77, Fordoche, bench warrant $374.
Danny Leon, 31, 5599 Hwy 77, Fordoche, bench warrant $462.
Danny Leon, 31, 5599 Hwy 77, Fordoche, resisting an officer.
Sedrick Aguillard, 31, 1207 Singletary St., New Roads, possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of schedule 5 cds; possession of schedule I cds $15,000.
Devontae Cannon, 20, 808 Cypress St, New Roads, fugitive.
Lewis Kelly, 33, 47 Hwy 411, Maringouin, failure to register as a sex offender $10,000.
Treymayne Williams, 39, 13168 Hwy 417, failure to register as a sex offender $10,000.
Paul Omara, 40, 14627 Claiborne Rd., Batcehlor, domestic abuse, battery, no bond set at this time/parole hold.
Thailon Favroth, 18, 153654 Centerville Rd., Rosedale, simple possession of marijuana; possession of firearm by a convicted felon $22,500/probation hold.
Christopher Palmer, 19, 15855 Hwy 77, Rosedale, simple possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; violation of a protective order $27,500/ probation hold.
Darion Lavine, 23, 703 Earl St., New Roads, ritualistic acts; obscenity; aggravated criminal damage to property $55,000.
Floyd Samuel, 26, 710 St Jude St., New Roads, simple assault $500.
Samantha Brown, 34, 3222 La. Hwy 78, Livonia, fugitive
Jamie Leblanc, 36, 9372 High Pointe Rd, Livonia, Theft $20000
Kyle Munson, 33, 8723 Highland St., New Roads, possession of legend drugs without a prescription; open container. No bond set at this time.
Kyle Munson, 33, 8723 Highland St., New Roads, bench warrant $16,000.
Kyle Munson, 33, 8723 Highland St,. New Roads, bench warrant $6,000.
Matthew Gray, 40, 108 Mona Edwards, Churchpoint, theft of a motor vehicle $40,000.
Justin Sullivan, 28, 1428 Valverda Rd., Maringouin, domestic abuse, child endangerment law. No bond set at this time.
Kayla Brasseaux, 32, 12941 Cypress, Port Allen, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; remaining after being forbidden; aggravated battery; criminal damage to property. No bond set at this time.
Jessica Cagle, 39, 6266 Island Rd., Jarreau, composition of schedules; determination of drug paraphernalia. No bond set at this time.
Leighann Kirby, 32, 1276 Willow Dr., Ventress, possession of schedule I; possession of heroin. No bond set at this time.