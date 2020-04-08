Jacob Evans, 37, 4250 Evaline St., Fordoche, Indecent behavior with a juvenile $25,000.
Saylor Littrell, 42, 15261 Chenal Rd., Jarreau, Domestic abuse battery by strangulation $10,000.
Ramie Legier, 60, 5787 Hwy, Fordoche, Illegal use of a weapon; disturbing the peace $6,000.
Roderick Brown, 37, 77625 Jacob St., Maringouin, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm $60,000/ probation hold.
Tyree Lamotte, 21, 5066 Hwy 419, Batchelor, Illegal carrying of a weapon; convicted felon of a firearm $25,000.