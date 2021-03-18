Darius T. Harrell, 21, 13297 Fourth Street, Batchelor, La., Possession of a firearm in presence of Control Dangerous Substance; Possession of Marijuana; Illegal carrying of a weapon; Flight from an Officer; Off Road Vehicle; Stop signs and Yield Sign Penalties and Violations. $16,500 Bond
Jarrel Nelson, 19, 513 12th Street, New Roads, La., Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Possession of a firearm in the prescence of Control Dangerous Substance. $20,000 Bond
J’Quan D. Wells, 19, 14293 Ventress Road, Ventress, La., Possession of a firearm in presence of Control Dangerous Substance; Possession of Marijuana; Illegal carrying of a weapon. $12,500 BOND
Jacovian D. Jackson, 24, 202 South Sycamore Street, Bunkie, La., Fugitive for Harris County Texas (Theft under $750; Illegal Use of Weapons or Instrumentalities)
Emmett E. Weber, 23, 4258 America Street, New Orleans, La., Speeding 84 in a 55; Reckless Operation; Aggravated Flight from an Officer; Driving Under Suspension. $17,500 Bond