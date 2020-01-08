Vanesa Shaw, 33, 9189 Mandela Dr., New Roads, violation of a protective order $10,000.
Cary Dougherty, 40, 7087 Island Rd., Jarreau, aggravated assault; illegal carrying of a weapon $10,000.
Anna Dukes, 30, 8683 Highland Rd., New Roads, bench warrant $10,000.
Anna Dukes, 30, 8683 Highland Rd., New Roads, bench warrant $10,000.
Anna Dukes, 30, 8683 Highland Rd., New Roads, simple criminal damage to property $10,000.
Edward Howard, 18, 8738 Deaton Ln., Morganza, aggravated assault $5,000.
Layoya Derozan, 42, 8958 Delta Place Rd., New Roads, 2 counts of resisting an officer by aggravated assault; disturbing the peace $7,500.
Taylor Tripode, 25, 2124 Linda Rd., Alexandria, fugitive.
Jason Fowler,20, 612 Carver St, New Roads, 7 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; 7 counts of cyberstalking No bond set at this time.
Joshua Adams, 34, 1316 Richey St., New Roads, bench warrant $1,177.
Willliam Huguet, 32, 1937 St. Ann St., New Orleans, attempted second degree murder .No bond set at this time.