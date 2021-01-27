Pointe Coupee Parish arrests January 20 - 26, 2021
Yolanda Long, 52, 4610 Joseph Street, Alexandria,La., probation violation (aggravated flight form an officer; aggravated assault with a firearm; criminal trespass; no bond set.
William Shumaker, 71, 8226 Clint Drive, Shrevport, La., possession of schedule II drugs with intnet to distribute; resisting by force $75,000 bond.
Tyzonte Davis, 20, 303b Joyce Street, New Roads, La., 2nd degree murder, $1,000,000 bond.
Marlon Jones, 21, 1505 Pennsylvania Street, New Roads, La., possession of a firearm in prescence of cds, $25,000 bond.
Justin L. Mullens, 23, 236 Lemon B Road, sSlaughter,La., domestic abuse battery, $10,000 bond.
Randy Hanchett, 21, 20240 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine,La., bench warrant failure to appear probation review hearing (criminal trespass); simple robbery $50,000 bond.
Deljoati J. Smith, 28, 14696 Purpera Road,Innis,La., bench warrant failure to appear for arraignment (domestic abuse battery with child endangerment); bench warrant failure to appear for arraignment (simple assault); aggravated flight from an officer; unauthorize use of motor vehicle $227,500 bond.
Charles L. Maddox, 34, 8535 Veterans Hwy, Unit 205 Millersville, Maryland, possession of scheudle I drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond set yet.