Pointe Coupee Parish Arrest for July 8 - 14, 2020
Christopher Warren, 33, 12104 Tupelo St., Jarreau, La. Bench Warrant $2,500 bond.
Dustin Sproles, 35, 5374 David Ln., Jarreau, La. Domestic Abuse Battery $30,000 bond.
Roosevelt Pearson Jr., 47, 6457 Laco St., Baton Rouge, La. Second Degree Battery $8,000 bond.
Sean Michael Rogers, 22, 15228 Russell Ln., Glynn, La. Second Degree Battery by Domestic Violence, Domestic Violence with Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment and Driving Under Suspension $51,000 bond.
Laquan Green Williams, 41, 4364 Gurney St. Baton Rouge, La. Felony Theft $40,000 bond.