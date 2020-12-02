Pointe Coupee Parish arrests November 14 - November 23, 2020
Benjamin L. Wilkinson, 33, 12906 Lorio Dairy Road, Erwinville, La. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation $10,000 bond
Delvin Exkano, 33, 12456 Thelma Drive, New Roads, La. Possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm by convicted felon $80,000 bond
Alexis Olinde, 35, 12760 Patin Dyke Road, Ventress, La. Aggravated second degree battery. $40,000 bond
Ian Duhe, 43, 8648 Dawson Road, Morganza, La. Battery of a dating partner. $10,000 bond
Lyndee Garrett, 40, 8648 Dawson Road, Morganza, La. Battery of a dating partner. $5,000 bond
Rickey Toussaint, 59, 602 Joyce Street, New Roads, La. Home invasion, domestic abuse aggravated assault. $100,000 bond
Kelsey M. Moore, 27, 8646 St. Peters Street, New Roads, La. Identity theft $25,000 bond
Kelton Johnson, 23, 8653 Delta Place, New Roads, La. Attempted second degree murder (3 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon $800,000 bond
Tyren Honore, 22, 8209 La. 18 Batchelor, La, Possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute. $45,000 bond
Pointe Coupee Parish arrests November 24 - December 2, 2020
Anthony Millitello, 79, 1914 Hwy 977, Maringouin, La. Aggravated assault. $1,000 bond
Kenyetta Cushionberry, 29, 750 Hospital Road, New Roads, La. Cruelty to a juvenile. $10,000 bond
Donnie Boudreaux, 43, 339 Todd Avenue, Krotz Springs, La. Felony criminal damage to property; resisting an officer with force or violence. $3,500 bond
John A. Callaway, 38,8589 Neal Lane, Morganza, La. Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. $21,000 bond.
Paul E. Sargent, 55, 3526 Glaser Street, Livonia, La. Aggravated assault upon a peace officer (2 counts); aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; reckless operation; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer. No bond yet.