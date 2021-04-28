Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests APRIL 21- 27, 2021
Robert R. Colley, 42, 7488 La Hwy 3050, Morganza, La., Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear (Probation Revocation Hearing for Issuing Worthless Checks) $1974.66 Bond
Joshua D. Foster, 31, 8929 Mandela Street New Roads, La., Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance) $10,000 Bond.
Jajuante K. Brown, 23, 934 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, La., Possession of a firearm with CDS, Possession of Schedule I Marijuana (2 Counts); Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute $50,000 Bond.
Darrenisha K. Dunbar, 23, 614 Mistrot Street, Opelousas, La., Possession of a firearm with CDS, Possession of Schedule I Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Illegal Carrying of a weapon 47,500 Bond
Takara C. Jackson, 28, 11645 Stockton Street, Maringouin, La., Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon $1,060,000 Bond
Damien Chevis, 40, 308 West Cheney Street, Opelousas, La., Possession of a firearm with CDS, Possession of Schedule I Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Illegal Carrying of a weapon $40,000 Bond
Brooke M. Thibodeaux, 28, 3716 State Road, Bachelor, La., Fugitive for Avoyelles Parish for Possession of Schedule II Drugs
Riley J. Brooks, 45, 5512 Blvd, D’Isle, Jarreau, La., Remanded (Violation of Conditions of release) $100,000
Timesha D. Dillion, 38, 4219 Sarasota Drive, Baton Rouge, La., Possession of Schedule I Narcotics with Intent to Distribute 20,000 Bond
Jason J. Scott, 35, 5704 Sunset Hill Avenue, Baton Rouge, La., Possession of Marijuana 3rd Offense; Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute $60,000 Bond
Christopher L. Johnson, 37, 8527 David Street, Livonia, La., Violation of Protective Order $20,000 Bond
Allison L. Morris, 37, 1317 Pennsylvania B, New Roads, La., Interfering with law enforcement investigation; Resisting an Officer with force or violence $6,000 Bond
Kedrick J. Fleming Jr., 18, 1317 Pennsylvania B, New Roads, La., Simple Criminal Damage to Property; Resisting an Officer with force or violence $3,500 Bond
Penny M. Korkosz, 55, 350 Hwy 10, Morganza, La., Aggravated Cruelty of Animals; Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments 20,000 Bond
Jeriontai L. Webb, 21, 8654 St. Joseph, New Roads, La., Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids; Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility $40,000 Bond
Karah R. Lambert, 21, 241 Railroad Avenue, Simmesport, La., Fugitive for Avoyelles Parish for Possession of Schedule II Drugs.