Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests March 17 - 22, 2021
Johnathon Nelson, 42, 1284 Central Road, Baton Rouge, La., Possession with the Intent to Distribute $20,000 Bond
Desmond Cobb, 42, 908 Singletary Street, New Roads, La., Possession with the Intent to Distribute $50,000 Bond
Delvin Exkano, 34, 12456 Thelma Street, New Roads, La., Possession with the Intent to Distribute $50,000 Bond
Douglas J. Brown, 29, 4550 Sycamore Street, Baton Rouge, La., Fugitive for East Baton Rouge (Attempted Second Degree Murder; Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities
Albert Roberts, Jr., 9085 Jack Loupe Road, New Roads, La., Distribution of Marijuana; Improper Supervision of a Minor by parent/guardian; Illegal Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Trial (Theft) $72,500 Bond
Justin P. Deville, 37, 8210 Lemoine Lane, Ventress, La., Reckless Operation of a Vehicle; Aggravated Flight from an Officer $11,000 Bond
Nathaniel Vessel, 36, 6397 Honey Locust Road, Zachary, La., Theft, $30,000 Bond
Paul J. Tibbs, 53, 304 Plum Street, New Roads, La., Resisting a Police Officer with force or violence; Trespass on Property after being Forbidden $12,500 Bond
Eric Lee Johnson, 39, 7127 UJ Aucoin Lane, Livonia, La., Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment. No Bond Set Yet.