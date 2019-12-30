Cortney Morris, 18, 1310 Pennsylvania St., New Roads, simple burglary $12,000.
Shaquille Levi, 23, 3540 Cheerful Valley State Rd., Batchelor, felony theft $5,000.
Shaquille Levi, 23, 3540 Cheerful Valley State Rd., Batchelor, probation violation $20,000.
Tristen Dupuis, 32, 1202 Doverville Ct, Slidell, domestic abuse by strangulation with child endangerment. No bond set at this time.
Justin Whack, 18, 321 First St., Morganza, domestic violence by aggravated assault. No bond set at this time.
Zyreanna Batiste, 21, 9093 Delta Place Rd., New Roads, criminal damage to property; domestic violence by aggravated battery. No bond set at this time.
Shaquille Cador, 25, 8614 St. Ann St., New Roads, domestic abuse battery ; criminal damage to property $20,000.
Vanesa Shaw, 33, 9189 Mandela Dr., New Roads, second degree battery by domestic violence $20,000.
Danny Leon, 31, 5482 Fordoche Rd., Fordoche, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV. No bond set at this time.
Joshua Oubre, 38, 8568 David, Livonia, fugitive.
Charles Levi, 54,16697 Church St., Lettsworth, burglary of an inhabited dwelling. No bond set at this time.
Diamond Jackson, 17, 607 Carver Dr., New Roads, attempted second degree murder. No bond set at this time.
Steven Holley,29, 8600 Chauvin Ln., Livonia, second degree battery. No bond set at this time.