Pointe Coupee Parish arrests May 5-11, 2021
Oliver D. Hill, 33, 701 ½ St. Jude Street, New Roads, La., bench warrant failure to appear for arraignment (resisting an officer by force or violence; possession of marijuana) bench warrant recalled
John D. Light, 66, 3749 Thelma Street, Livonia, La., sexual battery $25,000 bond
Penny Kelley, 50, 37035 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, La., possession of schedule II drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia $2,500 bond
James K. Paul, 55, 230 Valverda Road, Maringouin, La., fugitive for Iberville Parish sheriff office (failure to register as a sex offender)
Charlie R. Fields, 36, 6450 Surrey lLane, Zachary, La., bench warrant failure to appear for arraignment (criminal neglect to family) bench warrant failure to appear for probation revocation hearing (simple possession of marijuana) $1,562.00 bond
Warren D. Rogers, 41, 923 Johnson Street, Port Allen, La., fugitive for West Baton Rouge police department for domestic abuse battery
Quincy R. Battley, Jr., 21, 7449 East Driftwood, Ventress, La., fugitive for East Baton Rouge police department for identity theft and forgery
Tatum M. Armoney, 23, 7689 Park Street, Ventress, La., identity theft no bond yet
Joseph J. Battley, 32, 7509 East Driftwood Drive, Ventress, La., aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; stop signs or yield signs penalties for violations no bond yet
Xavier Joseph, 28, 12343 Clay Street, New Roads, La., aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction justice; resisting an officer; distribution/possession of schedule ii narcotics with intent to distribute; bench warrant failure to comply with bail conditions (possession with intent to distribute marijuana) no bond set