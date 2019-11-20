Jessica Collie, 33, 4261 Nicholes Ave., Innis, domestic abuse aggravated assault $5,000.
Dewayne Johnson, 39, 4508 Fisherman Rd., Innis, domestic abuse by strangulation $2,000.
Clarence Haynes, 39, 4807 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, parole hold.
Reginald Hurst, 40, 516 Pennsylvania, New Roads, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute; possession of schedule II with intent to distribute; possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute $75,000.
Allen Bajoie, 42, 9059 Jack Loop Rd., New Roads, parole hold.
David Soileau, 52, 11262 Hwy. 190, Opelousas, simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespass $20,000.
Brandon Battley, 35, 7449 East Driftwood, Ventress, bench warrant $3,187.50.
Brandon Battley, 35, 7449 East Driftwood, Ventress, bench warrant $2,500.
Darius Varrett, 25, 4944 TyneCastle Dr., New Orleans, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; speeding; possession of alcohol beverage in motor vehicle; illegal possession of stolen firearm $8,500.
Louis Granger, 54, 5374 David Ln., Jarreau, video voyeurism penalties $10,000.
Shquan Wilson, 24, 3242 Hospital Rd., New Roads, bench warrant $1,702.
Demetrius Smith, 30, 14754 Purpera Rd., Innis, 2 counts of resisting an officer; simple criminal damage to property. No bond set at this time.
Leo Gautreaux, 21, 11016 Section Rd, Port Allen, criminal damage to property $2,000.
Edmon Revelle, 18, 5943 Flynn Rd., Port Allen, criminal damage to property $2,000.
Koiey Cador, 22, 5647 Woodview Ln., Jarreau, domestic abuse battery. No bond set at this time.
Calvin Jarreau, 63, 14545 La. Hwy 416, Glynn, 3 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set at this time.
Nicholas Martinez, 39, 8173 Island Rd., Ventress, probation violation.