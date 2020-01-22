Walter Sims, 31, 709 W. End Dr., New Roads, probation violation.
Ricky Daily, 29, 4241 Poydras Bayou, Lakeland, second degree battery $16,000.
Ricky Daily, 29, 4241 Poydras Bayou, Lakeland, fugitive.
Keith Dixon, 34, 423 Bernard St, New Roads, 2 counts of possession of schedule I; introduction to contraband $41,500.
Giovanni Dorest, 28, 1125 Greenspoint Circle, Forth Worth, reckless operation with child endangerment $5,000.
Dana Stewart, 41, 181 Tircuit St., Morganza, theft $10,000.
Larry Edwards, 36, 2351 Hospital Rd., New Roads, fugitive.
Jason Leon, 37, 6853 Cantebury St., Fordoche, bench warrant $495 cash.
Brandon Tibbs, 25, 304 Plum St., New Roads, Battery of a dating partner $20,000.
Cleotha Johnigan, 25, 1042 Hospital Rd., New Roads, possession with intent to distribute marijuana $30,000/ probation hold.
Michael Edwards, 37, 918 David St., New Roads, principal to possession with intent to distribute marijuana $40,000.
Carl Constance, 35, 8883 Ferry Rd., New Roads, bench warrant $802.
Tyler Williams, 19, 7384 La. Hwy 3050, Morganza, theft of a firearm $20,000.
Eletha Honora, 33, 3242 Hospital Rd., New Roads, Criminal mischief $1,000.
Isaac Jewell, 42, 6845 Sewell St., Fordoche, 1st DWI; careless operation $4,000.
Michael Zeno, 41, 1403 New Roads St., New Roads, Sexual battery of the infirmed $100,000/ probation hold
Brooklyn Dehon, 34, 298 Brumfield Ln., Greensburg, convicted felon with a firearm; possession of firearm with CD’S; possession of schedule II; possession of schedule I $75,000.
Kwame Boyd, 40, 5982 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, theft $20,000.
Gregory Armstead, 28, 108 Cherry St., New Roads, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple kidnapping $40,000.
Walter Dent, 41, 511 East 11th St., New Roads, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment $60,000.
Steven Witty, 34, 12753 Fordoche Bayou Rd., Morganza, attempted 1st degree murder; domestic abuse child endangerment; flight from an officer $1,055,000.