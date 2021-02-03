Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests JANUARY 27 – FEBRUARY 2, 2021
Ashley Oakley, 34, 228 Fairfield Drive, New Roads, La., Driving Under the Influence (3rd Offense) 3$0,000 Bond
Casey Kelly, 37, 515 Winter Haven Drive, Baton Rouge, La., Bench War-rant Failure to Appear ( Review Hearing and Motion for Contempt) No Bond
Nicholas C. Johnson, 18, 1316 St. Ann Street, New Roads, La., Second Degree Murder, $1,000,000 Bond
Nicholas D. Jarrell, 38, 927 Kenon Drive, Baker, La., Resisting an Officer by Failure to Identify, Interfering with Law Enforcement Investigation, Re-sisting an Officer, Attempted Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Injuring Public Records, Wearing Mask/Hoodies in a Public Places Prohibited $43,000 Bond
James Coleman, Jr., 57, 132 Cherry Street, New Roads, La., Bench War-rant Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Theft Under $1000); Bench War-rant Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Theft Under $1000) 5000 Bond
Junathan D. Brown, 22, 816 Morningside Drive, New Roads, La., Posses-sion of Heroin $20,000 Bond