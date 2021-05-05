Pointe Coupee Parish arrests April 28 - May 4, 2021
Tyrese T. Bennett, 22, 144 Cherry Street, New Roads, La., theft under $100; theft of motor vehicle $25,000 bond.
Michael J. Johnson, Sr., 40, 113 Cherry Street, New Roads, La., failure to appear for probation revocation hearing (resisting an officer by force or violence) $852.00 bond.
Cody Gunnells, 37, 1196 Hwy 451, Moreauville, La., failure to appear for arraignment (1st offense dwi; careless operation; driving under influence) failure to appear for arraignment (aggravated flight from an officer human life endangered) $50,000 bond.