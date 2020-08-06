Arrests for July 29- Aug. 4, 2020
Braxton M. Hebert, 22, 141 Tate St., Raceland, fugitive from Krotz Springs.
Celly C. Porche, 25, 6239 Fausse Bayou Road, Ventress, maximum speed limit; careless operation; flight from a police officer; no driver’s license; simple escape; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Bond $33,000.
Darius D. Hall, 22, 16651 West St. Mary St., Lettsworth, possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute; illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of a firearm with control dangerous substance; prohibited Aats Schedule V, penalties. Bond $35,000.
Justin Wade Smith, 27, 3320 Fort Meyers Road, Baton Rouge, possesion of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia. Bond $11,000.
Jack Dustin Byrd, 34, 3920 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, home invasion; entry/remain on premises after being forbidden. Bond $17,500.