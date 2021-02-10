Pointe Coupee parish arrests February 3 - 9, 2021
Kelly S. Harpster, 21, 509 Oak Street,New Iberia, La, illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of schedule I; possession of schedule I; possession of schedule III; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule IV cds; possession of a firearm in presence of cds; possession of schedule I cds, $55,000 bond.
Saad Hammoud, 23, 1323 Dulle Drive, Lafayette, La, illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of schedule I; possession of schedule I; possession of schedule II; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule IV cds; possession of a firearm in presence of cds; possession of schedule I cds, $55,000 bond.
Lani M. Latiolais, 18, 509 Oak Street, New Iberia, La, possession of schedule I; possession of schedule I; possession of schedule II; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule IV cds; possession of schedule I cds, $25,000 bond.
Tory Henderson, 39, 12124 Turnley Drive, Baton Rouge, La, home invasion; false imprisonment; aggravated criminal damage to property $200,000 bond.
Jamie M. Leblanc, 37, 9372 Highpoint Road, Livonia, La, domestice violence by second degree battery; domestice abuse battery by strangulation $20,000 bond.
Rodrick Thompason,44, 10650 First Street, Maringouin, La, violation of protective order $10,000 bond.
Decourious Jones, 18, 1505 Pennsylvania Street, New Roads La, possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute; flight from an officer $15,000 bond.
Tylanedor Delaney, 48, 804 Morningside Street, New Roads, La, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting officer by force or violence; battery of a police officer $5,000 bond.
Jonathon Johnson, 28, 11212 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, Texas, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids; illegal possession of stolen things $5 to $25k; fugitive for New Orleans parish (relative domestic abuse battery; relative unauthorize use of a motor vehicle) $12,500 bond.
Travon D. Coleman, 25, 658 Napolean Street, New Roads, La, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids; illegal possession of stolen firearms $12,500 bond.